At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California By Aditi Sangal, CNN Jan 22, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Captain Andrew Meyer updates the public on a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. At least 10 people were killed in the mass shooting and the suspect has not yet been arrested. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From WAAY 31 News A long-lost moon explains the origin of Saturn's signature rings Updated Sep 15, 2022 News Man charged with attempting to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh pleads not guilty Updated Jun 23, 2022 Nation & World Stanford University is reviewing its safety procedures after a man was caught living illegally in dorms, school says Updated Dec 10, 2022 News A new crop of shopping tools aims to help consumers beat the supply chain crunch and the bots Jan 30, 2022 News SpaceX Starlink user terminals arrive in Ukraine, officials says Feb 27, 2022 News Doing laundry is about to get more expensive Updated Jan 19, 2022 Recommended for you