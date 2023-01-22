 Skip to main content
At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Captain Andrew Meyer updates the public on a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. At least 10 people were killed in the mass shooting and the suspect has not yet been arrested.

