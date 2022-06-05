As officials push for answers in Uvalde school shooting, families are still burying their children

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marshall, southeastern Madison and east central Morgan Counties through 245 PM CDT... At 202 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morgan City, or 10 miles northwest of Arab, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Morgan City and Columbus City. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH