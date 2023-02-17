A woman escaped abduction in New Jersey after 'year-long nightmare' across several states, authorities say. The suspect is now charged with kidnapping

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 AM CST Sunday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.3 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 03/10/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&