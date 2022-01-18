 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

A Florida woman attacked by bear escapes with non-life threatening injuries

The woman received scratches on her face from the attack.

 WESH

A woman walking her dog was attacked and injured by a bear, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The woman, who wasn't named by wildlife officials, was attacked by a black bear on January 13 in DeBary, a city north of Orlando.

The FWC and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident, which happened around 9 pm. Police released bodycam video of that night and it shows the injured woman with scratches on her face.

"He (was) kind of like jumping me when I was running, he jumped me and threw me on the floor," the victim said when describing the incident to officers.

The woman was able to escape the encounter with non-life-threatening injuries, according the the news release. She suffered scratches on her face and lower back, along with a concussion, according to CNN affiliate WESH. The woman identified herself as Aydee.

"I heard her screaming from down the road. It was awful," an eyewitness is also heard saying in the video.

Once at the scene the sheriff's office spotted an adult female bear and her yearlings in a nearby tree. Officials darted the adult bear and had it humanely killed because of the possible public safety threat it posed, according to the FWC.

"The three-100-pound yearlings are enough to survive on their own and so no attempt was made to capture them," the commission added.

Bear attacks in Florida are extremely rare. This is the 14th documented attack against a person causing moderate to serious injuries by Florida black bears since 1976, when the commission started keeping records, according to FWC.

The last bear attack in Florida occurred in March 2020 when a teen was bitten by a bear as he was leaning against a tree in a park in Ocala, according to FWC.

The-CNN-Wire

