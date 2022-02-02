A Florida man took his grandson magnet fishing. Police are now investigating what they reeled in

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is expected, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Excessive rainfall
will also result in a threat for both areal and flash flooding.

* WHERE...North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the
following counties in north Alabama, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb,
Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison,
Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin,
Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 12 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Florida man took his grandson magnet fishing. Police are now investigating what they reeled in

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson reeled in two sniper rifles while magnet fishing near Miami. CNN affiliate WFOR reports.

A Florida man and his grandson couldn't believe their eyes when they reeled in more than just some scrap metal and bottle caps during a magnet fishing weekend trip.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, were out on a magnet fishing trip on January 30 in Homestead, a suburb of Miami, Florida, when within five minutes of their arrival, Cadwalader reeled in two sniper rifle receivers and bolt carrier groups wrapped in shrink wrap, Smith told CNN.

This was their first time magnet fishing, Smith said, and he chose a bridge with a canal near where he normally goes hiking.

Magnet fishing uses a strong magnet attached to a thick rope in an attempt to fish out metal objects that have sunk to the bottom of canals, lakes, ponds and rivers.

It's a hobby Smith recently became interested in after watching several YouTube videos about the ins and outs. He figured this would be a more engaging activity for his grandson, who has autism, than traditional fishing.

"With magnet fishing every time I cast out or every other time I'm coming up with something," Smith said. "There's a bottle cap or you know, $7,000 sniper rifle."

Smith calls it beginners luck but said thanks to the YouTube videos he watched, he was prepared to find all sorts of things.

"It's kind of like a gambling addiction where you don't know what the next pull of the slot machine is gonna be," Smith said. "A lot cheaper than playing slots."

Smith, who is retired infantry soldier and trained in deploying sniper weapons, said he knew the weapons were military grade. He estimates each piece weighed 20 pounds and after doing some research, Smith estimates they're worth $20,000 and could have been there for up to a year because of the condition they were in.

The guns were not loaded, according to Smith, and no ammunition was found.

The weapons were covered in debris, so once they got home, Smith and Cadwalader cleaned them off for 30 minutes to an hour to find that the serial numbers had been ground off.

The weapons were turned over to Miami-Dade Police and will be sent to the forensics lab to be processed, if possible, depending on the actual condition of the weapons, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta with Miami-Dade Police told CNN. Processing has to be completed in order to determine if the weapons were used in a crime.

In the meantime, Miami Dade Police said they could not confirm the information on the weapon type, condition or status until they are processed by their forensics lab.

