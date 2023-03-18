 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING EXPIRED AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday
morning and again for Monday morning across the area. For the
Freeze Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub- freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 11
AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Sunday
to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

A Florida man heard a bump at his door. It was an alligator -- and it bit his leg

Scot Hollingsworth, 56, was bitten by a 9-foot long alligator outside of his home in Daytona Beach, Florida, earlier this month.

 WESH

A Florida man was bitten on the leg by an unexpected visitor: An alligator waiting right outside his door.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told CNN in an email that they received a call about the bite on March 4. The 56-year-old man received a bite injury to his thigh, according to the commission. They dispatched a nuisance alligator trapper to remove the reptile from the area.

CNN affiliate WKMG reported that the Daytona Beach resident Scot Hollingsworth was watching TV when he heard a bump at the door.

"I jumped up and headed over and opened the door, stepped out while trying to reach the lights and barely got out the door and got my leg clamped on and (it) started shaking really violently," he said, according to WKMG.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the 9-foot gator.

"I suspect I surprised the alligator as much as he surprised me," Hollingsworth said.

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told CNN that people should keep a safe distance from alligators at all times. You should also keep pets on a leash, swim only in designated areas during daylight hours and never feed an alligator.

The commission also explains on their website that Floridians can anticipate seeing more alligators than usual as the weather warms up. The reptiles are also most active between dusk and dawn.

Florida is home to a total of around 1.3 million alligators, according to the commission's website. The agency routinely euthanizes so-called "nuisance" gators, which are 4 feet long or larger and pose a threat to people or wildlife. The commission says relocated alligators will usually try to return to the site where they were captured and continue to create problems, so they must be euthanized or rehomed to zoos or wildlife rescues.

