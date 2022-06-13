 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A 7th member of the Haitian delegation at the Special Olympics in Florida has gone missing, officials say

  • 0

Seven people visiting the US from Haiti now missing

Another member of Haiti's delegation to the Special Olympics USA Games has gone missing in Florida, according to a spokesperson for the games, marking the seventh Haitian member to not be seen in the past week.

Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, went missing Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said on social media. Wilguens was last seen getting off a bus at a Walt Disney World resort and was scheduled to fly back to Haiti Sunday morning, the post said. Disney is hosting this year's edition of the games

"Local law enforcement is working to locate an adult reported missing on June 11 from Haiti's delegation participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The reason for their departure from the Games is currently unknown," the statement from the Special Olympics said.

Six other members of the Haitian delegation went missing June 6 after turning in their room keys and leaving behind their personal bags and belongings. Foul play is not suspected by authorities.

The sheriff's office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson Fontilus, Peter Berlus, Anderson Petit-Frere, Steevenson Jacquet and Oriol Jean. The missing individuals are all men between the ages of 18 and 32 who were in the US for "a soccer competition," the bulletin said.

"The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with intellectual disability," the Special Olympics said in a statement to CNN.

"The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement's efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons."

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office tells CNN the investigation is active and ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Amir Vera, Chenelle Woody and Travis Caldwell contributed to this report.

