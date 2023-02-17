6 people shot, killed in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Marshall and
Madison Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

6 people shot, killed in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

  • 0

Six people are dead in Tate County, Mississippi, after a series of shootings. One shooting incident occurred inside a store on Arkabutla Road, where a man was shot and killed. A woman was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. CNN's Nick Valencia has more.

Six people are dead in Tate County, Mississippi, after a series of shootings on Friday, according to reporting from CNN affiliate WMC.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told WMC. One shooting incident occurred inside a store on Arkabutla Road where a man was killed.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. Her husband was injured during the incident, but it's unclear if he was shot.

Tate County deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident, according to WMC. The suspect's identity has not been revealed.

After the arrest, deputies found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two outside, also on Arkabutla Dam Road.

Gov. Tate Reeves has been briefed on the shootings, saying in a tweet that the individual has been taken into custody and it is believed he acted alone.

"I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation," Reeves said.

Tate County is in northwest Mississippi, about 30 minutes south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Martin Bailey with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations tells CNN they are assisting in the investigation.

CNN has reached out to Tate County Sheriff's Office, and Mississippi state police for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this story.