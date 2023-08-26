3 people dead in ‘racially motivated’ shooting at Dollar General in Jacksonville, Florida, officials say

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison and northeastern Limestone Counties through 745 PM CDT... At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ardmore, or 12 miles northeast of Athens, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Harvest, French Mill, Toney, Elkwood, Holland Gin, and Capshaw. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH