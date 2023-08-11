 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Marshall Counties. In Tennessee,
Lincoln County.

* WHEN...Noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

3 hunters are dead after trying to rescue a dog trapped in a hole in the ground, authorities say

Three hunters from Florida and a dog were found dead after they got trapped in an underground cistern partially filled with water in a Texas cornfield, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said. Victims Denise Martinez, left, and Noel Vigil-Benitez are pictured here.

 Bastrop County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — Three hunters from Florida and a dog were found dead after they got trapped in an underground cistern partially filled with water in a Texas cornfield, the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded Wednesday morning to reports Delvys Garcia, 37, Denise Martinez, 26, and Noel Vigil-Benitez, 45, were trapped in a hole in the ground in northern Bastrop County.

There were no signs of life, and initial reports indicated “a hunting party of 3 males and 1 female ended up on foot in a corn field when one of their dogs fell into the cistern,” authorities said.

Authorities believe while one of the people ended up in the cistern after “possibly” trying to rescue the dog, the other two entered it to rescue them, they said.

“A 4th member of the party went to his truck to summon assistance and call 911,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

“The water level of the cistern was far below the small opening of the cistern, which was at ground level, preventing anyone from escaping from the cistern, resulting in the deaths of 2 males and one female. All 3 of the decedents were Florida residents …The dog didn’t survive either,” the sheriff’s office posted.

An investigation to confirm “the reporting of the initial details” is underway, and an autopsy was ordered, it said.

