21 killed in Texas elementary school shooting By Travis Caldwell and Seán Federico-O'Murchú, CNN May 25, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Attendees light candles during a memorial held for the 19 children and two teachers who were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School the day before, in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25. Matthew Busch for CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From WAAY 31 Nation & World A Black man is entitled to a new trial after an all-White jury deliberated in a room filled with Confederate symbols, court says Updated Dec 8, 2021 News Two years later, remote work has changed millions of careers Updated Mar 18, 2022 Nation & World Their first Thanksgiving was spent with neighbors they just met. Here's how it happened Updated Dec 8, 2021 Nation & World Get started on 'Giving Tuesday' with five high-impact charities you've probably never heard of Updated Dec 8, 2021 News 'Recession shock' is coming, Bank of America warns Updated Apr 12, 2022 Nation & World Couple that lost relative, home in Kentucky tornado consider themselves lucky. But they wonder what's next Updated Jan 21, 2022 Recommended for you