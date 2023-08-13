 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2 people safely eject from jet that later crashed during Thunder Over Michigan air show

  • 0

MI: Two people were hospitalized as a precaution after ejecting from a jet that crashed at an air show in Michigan Sunday.

(CNN) — Two people ejected from a jet that later crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan air show on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Neither suffered significant injuries but both were taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement.

The aircraft then crashed in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex and struck unoccupied vehicles, the airport authority said. No one in the apartment complex was injured, it added.

The two people, who parachuted from the aircraft, landed in Belleville Lake, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN.

The agency described the aircraft as an MiG-23 jet and said the two individuals ejected just south of Willow Run Airport, near the city of Ypsilanti.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

Leaders of Thunder Over Michigan, a two-day event of airshows, said they would stop the show after a “situation,” but did not share further details.

“Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” the post said. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you