18-year-old Miami woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire a hitman to go after her 3-year-old son

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by
excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 1100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 655 AM CDT, River stage gauges in Madison County indicated
rapid rises along Indian Creek in Madison, AL. Flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 900 AM CDT.

* At 641 AM CDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across east-central Limestone and central
Madison counties. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring and local
emergency management has reported water moving into homes and road
closures due to flooding.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Emergency management reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Moores Mill, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Alabama
A And M University, Capshaw, Toney, French Mill, Ryland,
Brownsboro and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 715 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 306 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.
Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned
area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill,
Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Ardmore,
Gurley, Harvest, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama
A And M University, New Market, Elkmont, Lester, Toney,
Capshaw, Elkwood and French Mill.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

18-year-old Miami woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire a hitman to go after her 3-year-old son

  • 0
18-year-old Miami woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire a hitman to go after her 3-year-old son

Paez appeared in court July 20 and has obtained legal representation through the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office.

 Miami-Dade County Court/WSVN

(CNN) — Police arrested an 18-year-old mother Tuesday after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son, according to police.

Jazmin Paez was flagged to authorities after she filled out a form on a parody hit-for-hire website designed to “prevent legitimate solicitations to commit murders,” according to a Miami-Dade police affidavit.

The individual who runs the website received a service request to put out a hit on the intended victim, Paez’s son, police say. The website’s operator reached out to the police, who verified the credibility of the information provided on the website.

After investigating, authorities arrested Paez Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for unlawful use, according to court documents.

Court documents show Paez appeared in court Wednesday and has obtained legal representation through the Miami-Dade Public Defender’s Office. CNN has reached out to Paez’s attorney.

Paez used a fake name to file the request on the phony website and asked for her child to be taken far away and “possibly be killed” as soon as possible, according to the affidavit. Paez included Thursday as the deadline for the job’s completion, police said.

Authorities tracked down Paez using an IP address and phone number obtained through the fake website, which led them to the residence of the grandmother of the 3-year-old. The child was living with his grandmother at the time, according to police.

The grandmother confirmed the identity of the intended victim using a picture submitted on the website and told authorities the phone number belonged to her daughter, police said.

Paez allegedly moved out in May but spoke to her son daily over the phone.

Before Paez’s arrest, a detective established contact with the number provided on the website and exchanged a series of text messages, acting as the hired hitman. The phone number confirmed the original request and agreed to pay $3,000 for the job, police said.

Paez was placed into custody and brought in for questioning at the Miami-Dade Police Department, when she confessed to putting out the hit, according to police.

The mother allegedly told police she was in a romantic relationship with an individual who didn’t like that she had a son and had broken up with Paez for this reason.

Paez thought by hiring a hitman to kill her son, she would be able to rekindle their relationship, the affidavit says she told police.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you