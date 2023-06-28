 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

16 people injured after Amtrak passenger train partially derailed in Southern California after hitting vehicle

  • 0

CA: An Amtrak train crashed into an irrigation truck in Ventura County, causing the train to partly derail and injuring 16 people.

(CNN) — At least 16 people were injured Wednesday when an Amtrak train collided with a truck blocking the tracks and partially derailed in Southern California, local officials said.

The driver of the truck was transported to a trauma center and another person was taken to a medical center with a “minor medical emergency,” according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Fourteen others were transported from the scene with minor injuries, it said in a tweet.

The department said the other passengers of the Coast Starlight train appeared uninjured.

Train No. 14 was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle at about 11:15 a.m. PT when it struck the vehicle obstructing the tracks in Moorpark, California, about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the rail line said in a statement.

“The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements,” Amtrak’s statement said.

There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew members on board who were evacuated from the train, Amtrak said.

Fire and emergency medical crews have cleared the scene, the fire department said. Passengers were taken to a reunification center where they could contact family members.

Amtrak said it will investigate the incident in coordination with local authorities.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

