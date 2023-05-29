1-year-old among 9 shot after altercation near beach in Hollywood, Florida, authorities say

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to one quarter of a mile or less in some spots. From a satellite view, fog was detected in the Tennessee and Paint Rock valleys, DeKalb County, Mulberry Fork in southeast Cullman county, and Tims Ford Lake in Franklin county. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.