...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or
greater expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the
higher elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...Patchy Freezing Fog possible across the Tennessee Valley early
this morning...

Patchy freezing fog has developed across portions of the Tennessee
Valley, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated
areas. This fog may also be capable of depositing a very thin layer
of black ice on exposed surfaces, particularly on bridges,
overpasses, and elevated highways.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities
will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low
beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you
and other cars.

The fog should begin to burn off by 8 AM.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

1 killed and 7 injured in shooting in Oakland, California

CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks with Brandon Tsay, the man who confronted and disarmed the suspect of the Monterey Park, California, mass shooting that killed 11 people and injured 9 others, about the moment Tsay came face to face with the gunman at a second location nearby.

Seven people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Oakland, California, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard just after 6:00 p.m. to investigate an alert from a ShotSpotter, which is gunshot detection technology, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.

When officials arrived at the scene they found "several casings" but no victims, the statement said. During the investigation, officers learned there had been a shooting between several individuals, police said.

Multiple hospitals then began alerting police they had received multiple patients suffering gunshot wounds who had self-transported to the hospitals for treatment.

The seven injured people were in stable condition, police said. The deceased victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification, they added.

The Oakland shooting was California's third mass shooting within three days.

Just hours earlier about 40 miles southwest of Oakland, seven people were killed and one was critically wounded in shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay, officials said. A 67-year-old suspect is in custody.

And in Southern California, 11 people were killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park.

