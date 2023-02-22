Nashville suspect wanted on aggravated rape charges arrested in Madison County

A man wanted in Nashville for multiple rape charges was found Wednesday in Huntsville, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said Metropolitan Nashville Police Department contacted Madison County dispatchers about a possible address for 60-year-old Carlos Ruben Rodriguez. According to the department, there were three warrants for Rodriguez's arrest: one for rape, another for statutory rape by an authority figure and a third for aggravated statutory rape.
Deputies visited the address and spoke to Rodriguez's wife, who allegedly said he was at work. Minutes later, they followed the wife as she drove to Huntsville, eventually leading them to Rodriguez, the sheriff's office said.
Rodriguez is currently being held without bond in the Madison County Jail as a fugitive from justice, pending extradition to Metro Nashville Police.