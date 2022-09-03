NASA update on Saturday's Artemis I launch scrub

NASA says they're "standing down" on any launch attempts for Artemis I right now.
The current launch period ends Tuesday.
PREVIOUS: NASA calls off second attempt to launch Artemis I
"While we won't launch in this period, we will work over the next few days to better understand the issues we're experiencing. Once we understand the leak better, we'll develop a path forward and set a new target launch date. When we launch will depend on what the team comes back with, NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Jim Free said.
NASA says to meet the requirement by the Eastern Range for the certification on the flight termination system, currently set at 25 days, NASA will need to roll the rocket and spacecraft back to the VAB before the next launch attempt to reset the system’s batteries. The flight termination system is required on all rockets to protect public safety.
The next launch period is September 19 – October 4. There are 13 launch opportunities then with the exception of Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.