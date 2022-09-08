 Skip to main content
NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I

  • Updated
WAAY 31 and Artemis I

NASA will try again to launch its Artemis I space launch system rocket on Sept. 23

The two-hour launch window opens at 5:47 a.m. Central.

They also have an opportunity on Sept. 27. That slightly shorter launch window opens at 10:37 a.m. Central.

Over the next week, teams will replace and test a seal that caused a hydrogen leak.

That forced a scrub of the second launch attempt last Saturday.

Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated on the progress at Kennedy Space Center and the launch of the Artemis I test flight around the moon and back.

