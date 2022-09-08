NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I

NASA will try again to launch its Artemis I space launch system rocket on Sept. 23
The two-hour launch window opens at 5:47 a.m. Central.
They also have an opportunity on Sept. 27. That slightly shorter launch window opens at 10:37 a.m. Central.
Over the next week, teams will replace and test a seal that caused a hydrogen leak.
That forced a scrub of the second launch attempt last Saturday.
