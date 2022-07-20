NASA sets launch date for Artemis I mission to the moon

NASA says it has three potential launch dates for the Artemis I mission that will return Americans to the moon.
The launch is set for Aug. 29, officials announced Wednesday. Back-up dates of Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 also are scheduled if the team needs more time.
The Artemis I goal is landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
It’s a goal that has a profound impact on many NASA employees, many of whom work on or closely with the Artemis team at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.
Crews will need to test the SLS rocket again before the launch. A dress rehearsal involving the SLS was held earlier this year.
