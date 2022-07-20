 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows
in the mid 70s tonight.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

NASA sets launch date for Artemis I mission to the moon

Artemis I

NASA says it has three potential launch dates for the Artemis I mission that will return Americans to the moon.

The launch is set for Aug. 29, officials announced Wednesday. Back-up dates of Sept. 2 and Sept. 5 also are scheduled if the team needs more time.

The Artemis I goal is landing the first woman and first person of color on the moon.

It’s a goal that has a profound impact on many NASA employees, many of whom work on or closely with the Artemis team at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Crews will need to test the SLS rocket again before the launch. A dress rehearsal involving the SLS was held earlier this year.

Read more about Artemis I here

