NASA’s SLS rocket rides to launch pad on pathway made of stone from North Alabama

When NASA’s new heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System, made its public debut on Thursday, it was carried atop a NASA Crawler Transporter, a massive six-million pound machine with a surface area the size of a baseball diamond.
The rocket, its mobile launch tower and the Crawler weigh a total of nearly 17 million pounds. They move together along two 40-foot wide lanes on a 4.2 mile journey down a stony path to the launchpad.
We are going. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JjAST7GQae— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) March 17, 2022
It takes a special kind of stone to handle that kind of stress.
Where did NASA find it? Right here in North Alabama, specifically in and around the Tennessee River.
An eight-inch bed of Tennessee River rock cushions the ride of billions of dollars worth of rocket. Engineers say it’s the perfect material for the job.
The rocks are extremely hard. They doesn’t crush under the metal treads of the Crawler. They apparently have anti-spark properties, certainly a plus when transporting a rocket with potentially volatile fuel aboard. Finally, they are round and smooth, like ball bearings, so they move around under pressure instead of breaking.