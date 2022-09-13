NASA reschedules 3rd attempt to launch Artemis I

NASA announced Monday that is has rescheduled its planned third attempt to launch Artemis I.
The launch now will be attempted during a 70-minute launch window that opens at 10:37 a.m. on Sept. 27.
Previously, the third attempt was set for Sept. 23.
"The updated dates represent careful consideration of multiple logistical topics, including the additional value of having more time to prepare for the cryogenic demonstration test, and subsequently more time to prepare for the launch," NASA said in a news release.
"The dates also allow managers to ensure teams have enough rest and to replenish supplies of cryogenic propellants."
If the Sept. 27 attempt is scrubbed, the next chance will be during a 109-minute launch window that opens at 1:52 p.m. Oct. 2.
The second launch attempt on Sept. 3 was scrubbed due to a hydrogen leak.
Count on WAAY 31 to keep you updated on the progress at Kennedy Space Center and the launch of the Artemis I test flight around the moon and back.