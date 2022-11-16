NASA releases first video of Earth as seen from Artemis I

NASA released late Wednesday morning the first video of Earth as seen from Artemis I.
The early Wednesday morning liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar-exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. The space agency is aiming to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.
New views of planet Earth from @NASA_Orion as #Artemis I journeys to the Moon. Orion is 9.5 hours into a 25.5-day test flight. pic.twitter.com/CBaA4ZOK4X— NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022