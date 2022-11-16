 Skip to main content
NASA releases first video of Earth as seen from Artemis I

This screengrab from NASA TV shows Earth, as seen from the NASA moon rocket, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. (NASA via AP)

NASA released late Wednesday morning the first video of Earth as seen from Artemis I.

The early Wednesday morning liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar-exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. The space agency is aiming to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

Watch WAAY 31 News at 4 p.m. today to see "The Next Giant Leap," a special program dedicated to Artemis I, the Rocket City's work to support the Artemis missions and what's to come.

