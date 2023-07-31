NASA reaches major milestone in effort to return to moon as workers transport ICPS to Florida

NASA’s efforts to return to the moon have reached a major milestone.
An important piece of the Space Launch System rocket is now on its way to Kennedy Space Center from United Launch Alliance’s rocket factory in Decatur.
Artemis III is the NASA mission that will return Americans to the surface of the moon for the first time in more than 50 years. However, they can’t get there without the interim cryogenic propulsion stage, a critical piece of ULA and Boeing hardware.
The ICPS provides the final push to send astronauts in the Orion spacecraft to the moon. ULA and Boeing developed the upper stage in North Alabama.
It’s been used for years with ULA’s Delta IV rockets. And NASA needed it for the first three Artemis missions. It worked flawlessly for the uncrewed Artemis I mission, but for Artemis II and III there are lives at stake.
“Knowing that we’ve got astronauts on top flying back to the moon, a part of our nation’s program, is just an incredible honor and comes with it that added responsibility,” said ULA Vice President of Production Operations & Supply Chain Dan Caughran.
This ICPS is the last of its kind. Beginning with Artemis IV, NASA is developing a new, much more powerful upper stage that will be capable of flying more astronauts and equipment to the moon and eventually to Mars.
"Exploration Upper Stage will replace the ICPS, the upper stage. It will provide more power to take more crew to the moon and beyond," said NASA's SLS Deputy Manager Chris Calfee.
The ICPS aboard the barge named Rocketship will head to the Mississippi River, down river to the Gulf of Mexico and around the coast of Florida to the Kennedy Space Center where it will be processed and tested for the upcoming Artemis III launch in a few years.