NASA prepares for SLS wet dress rehearsal

NASA is celebrating its latest achievement of the Artemis generation.
The space agency’s SLS rocket now stands tall on Launch Pad 39B. Crews at Kennedy Space Center guided it more than 4 miles from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the launch pad aboard Crawler-Transporter 2. Together, the rocket and transporter weigh more than 12 million pounds.
Thursday’s successful rollout was a milestone for the Artemis program, which promises to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon. It was also a testament to the hard work and dedication of crews in Huntsville, who help manage the program at the Marshall Space Flight Center.
Now, the focus turns to the wet dress rehearsal, the final test for the SLS rocket before the Artemis I launch.
“We’ll count down, recycle back to 10 minutes in the count, we’ll come back down to under 10 seconds, and then we’ll call it,” Cliff Langham, senior vehicle operations manager for Exploration Ground Systems, said.
It will be like the real thing. Crews will load the rocket with 700,000 pounds of cryogenic propellant, avionics and software will be up and running, and launch control will be fully staffed as the clock ticks down. The only missing piece will be the engines actually igniting.
“This is that first stepping stone where we say, ‘Hey, is everything we’ve been working on working just like we thought it would?’” Jeremy Parsons, deputy manager for Exploration Ground Systems, said.
There hasn’t been a rocket capable of getting to the moon on the launch pad since the Apollo program more than 50 years ago. For NASA, it’s all about making sure the Artemis I mission is a success.
“This is a test flight for us, and as part of that test flight, we’re going to learn how to operate this vehicle, how it responds in the environments it’s going to see, and the environments are going to be severe,” Chris Cianciola, deputy program manager for SLS, said. “We don’t want to damage the vehicle. This is the golden egg, this is the only one. I don’t have another one to pull out for another year or so, so we have to get this one right.”
Artemis I is an un-crewed mission around the moon and back. Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville is home to the SLS program, but NASA calls it “America’s rocket.” Aerospace companies across the country are contributing their systems and hardware.
“They bring their specialty to the table,” David Beaman, manager for SLS Systems Engineering and Integration, said. “We bring ours, and that allows us to produce a vehicle that’s just unbelievable as this.”
The wet dress rehearsal is scheduled to start in early April.
If all goes well, NASA says Artemis I could launch in June.