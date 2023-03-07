NASA officials using Artemis I data to tweak plans for future missions

Though the historic uncrewed mission back to the Moon was a success, NASA leaders did encounter some unexpected damage and anomalies during the Artemis I mission.
"That was a flight test for us really to prove out our systems in the real environment and even push it beyond," Jim Free, associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, said.
NASA is still going through the terabytes of data collected during the 25 and a half day mission.
Mission managers say they were not only able to accomplish all of their objectives, but they also pushed the spacecraft beyond its limits.
"During the mission, we were able to have 21 new objectives real time as we were getting better performance than we expected. We pushed the envelope of what we need to do as we try for future missions that are more complex," Howard Hu, Orion program manager, said.
"Artemis I outperformed anybody’s expectations!" David Reynolds, deputy program manager for SLS boosters, said. "We are talking about going 0 mph to 22,000.5 mph and to be able to nail that within 0.3% without any corrections needed. That’s pretty impressive!"
However, not everything went according to plan.
"Whenever you fly something new for the first time, you’re going to learn something," Shawn Quinn, manager for the Exploration Ground Systems Program, said.
Crews at Kennedy Space Center didn’t realize just how powerful the world’s most powerful rocket would actually be.
"I feel bad that we damaged the launchpad, but it’s hard to feel too bad when you have such a successful flight. It was not unexpected that the launchpad received some damage. I mean every shuttle flight they saw some damage to the launchpad in some form or fashion, and so knowing that this vehicle was twice as powerful as the shuttle. Then, yeah it was expected to see it," Reynolds explained.
However, the damage was beyond those expectations. The rocket caused heat damage and even blasted the Launch Pad 39B's elevator doors. Repairs and renovations are currently underway.
"First one's already repaired. We are considering additional hardening for the second one for the next flight," Quinn explained.
That wasn’t the only issue NASA officials encountered.
One of the biggest objectives of the mission was the safe return of the Orion spacecraft to Earth, which it did successfully achieve.
"From 24,500 mph to landing about 16mph when it touched down, and we were able to land within 2.4 miles of our target. Our requirement was 6.2 miles, so really great performance as we were able to get back from the Moon," Hu explained.
However, parts of Orion’s heat shield unexpectedly fell off during re-entry. An in-depth review of the material and sensor data is now underway to try to understand what they can do differently in future crewed missions.
"This is the time for our vigilance, to continue. We have heartbeats on this mission that we need to make sure that everything we're doing. We understand the risks that we're taking. We understand the performance of this vehicle moving forward. We'll continue to look for those areas, to really make sure that our confidence continues to grow every day as we move towards Artemis II," Free explained.
After witnessing the Artemis I mission, teams at Marshall Space Flight Center want to maintain the high bar to keep crews safe.
"It’s something that we take very seriously. We know the risks of flying that vehicle with people on board, but we are going to take those lessons we learned from Artemis I and apply them to fly on Artemis II," Reynolds said.
Some modifications are already being made like adding new hardware and software for the crewed flight, adding more automation to the launch process, a new larger hydrogen tank to decrease the tanking time, and adjusting the timing before launch.
Tanking tests will also replace the wet dress rehearsals that took place when preparing for Artemis I.
Officials also need to finish up reviewing all the data.
"To really make sure that our confidence continues to grow every day as we move towards Artemis II," Free explained.
Artemis II is expected to launch in November 2024. Artemis III, which will carry the first woman and person of color to step on the Moon, will launch a year afterwards.
However, the work doesn’t stop there as we enter a brand new era for the Artemis generation to go to the Moon and beyond.
"Everybody is excited to send people back to the moon. As fun as it is to send a remote vehicle around the Moon, to actually have human eyeballs looking down at the moon and get those same images we got from Orion, but to actually have your fellow humans on board. That is really the pinnacle of what most of us have been working towards at least for the last decade and a half," Reynolds explained.
Work is already underway for future Artemis missions.
New RS-25 engines will be needed for Artemis IV, and NASA is already going through tests to restart production of those engines.
The Marshall Space Flight center is also working to develop a brand new, state of the art booster system that is expected for the Artemis IX mission.