NASA fosters diversity while working to land first person of color on the moon

As part of our celebration of Black History Month, we’re focusing on one of North Alabama’s highest profile employers, NASA, and the Marshall Space Flight Center.
NASA has been at the forefront of diversity and inclusion since it was formed more than sixty years ago. WAAY 31’s Dan Shaffer had the chance to talk to several long-term employees about that legacy, and how they’re helping shape the future of NASA.
Ruth Jones, received her PhD from Alabama A&M University. She is an Associate Manager with the Human Explorations Development and Operations Office at Marshall. She grew up and did her undergrad studies in Arkansas. She travels back home as often as possible. “Coming from a small town, they look at me like I’m a superstar. Wow! You work for NASA!” She sometimes catches herself shrugging it off, but admits, it’s a pretty cool job.
April McDaniel works as a Data Management Coordinator, helping ensure delivery of payload data and video from the International Space Station. She graduated with a B.S and master’s degree in engineering, also from Alabama A&M University. “I never thought I would be here,” she said, about working for NASA.
Nicholas Benjamin grew up in South Alabama, the grandson of sharecroppers. He was a college football standout at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana. He is now leading a different team as Payload Operations Director at Marshall, monitoring science activities aboard the ISS. “But what I’ve learned since I’ve been here is that this is one of the greatest places to work,” he said.
Three diverse voices. But all three, help put a face on what’s possible for those who haven’t traditionally seen themselves in these roles.
“As minorities and blacks,” Dr. Jones said, “we see ourselves – in media – as athletes or artists – music artists. But you don’t see that many physicists or engineers. That’s why I like to go back home and speak with the younger generation, go to the schools and let them know. Hey. If it can do it, coming from the same school, same hometown, you guys can do it as well.”
She adds, “You have to believe in yourself and not let wherever you come from determine your destiny.”
They’re thankful to those who broke those barriers ahead of them, and proud to carry that forward to those coming up behind.
“A few years ago, Hidden Figures came out, with Katherine Johnson and Mary Jackson,” said McDaniel. “And I look back at their stories and really think, wow, if they hadn’t made the sacrifices that they made, I don’t think I would be able to sit here.”
Benjamin agreed. “The early years of Marshall, back in the sixties, they were very integral in the civil rights movement and hiring African Americans to do great jobs. We still have to be a positive influence on kids and make sure we’re telling them, ‘Know how to navigate and know who to navigate with.’”
Is a truly colorblind society possible? Dr. Jones doesn’t see that as ever happening. But she also doesn’t see that as the real answer. She feels it’s more about accepting the differences and opening up our eyes, hearts, and minds to the unique contributions and ideas of everyone.
She likens it to opening a box of crayons.
“You have all these crayons of different colors. That’s diversity. When you look at the sizes of those crayons in the box, they’re the same size. That’s equity. When you use all of those crayons to create a masterpiece, that’s inclusion,” she said.
As the whole world watches NASA’s next masterpiece come to life, the Space launch System that will take the first person of color to the moon, it becomes clear what she means by that simple analogy. It could not come to be in any other way.
“We couldn’t have done that if we had everybody that thought alike, that went to the same university. We couldn’t do that. You have to have diverse minds in order to create a masterpiece like that.”