NASA engineer visits Columbia Elementary to teach students about Artemis I

People of all ages are eagerly waiting for Monday's launch of Artemis I.
For some, the launch will be their first glimpse at a rocket launch to the moon. For others, this launch may remind them of the Apollo missions.
Students at Columbia Elementary School learned more about the Artemis I mission Thursday. Caneilia Patterson, whose child attends Columbia, works as a systems engineer for NASA and is directly involved with the Artemis I mission.
She shared some of her knowledge about the mission with students and read "You Are Going," a book by NASA about going to the moon.
Kids' faces lit up with excitement. Student Noah Davidson said if he's lucky, he'll get to see some stars on TV.
He told WAAY 31 he's learned a thing or two from his big brother about space.
"They're going to make a giant rocket ship to go to Mars," Davidson said.
On Thursday, he was able to learn even more. Patterson talked about working on the upper stage portion of the shuttle as a systems engineer.
"For day of launch, we're just monitoring and making sure things are going right," said Patterson.
For elementary school children, this launch may be their first look at space.
"We're going to need them one of these days. We want them to be excited about it, too. We want them to love engineering and science, and we'll need their creativity to go even further," said Patterson.
As excited as the younger generation is to see history, this launch feels somewhat familiar to others.
"I actually saw the last launch to the moon. It was Apollo 17," said John Peck of Madison City Schools.
Peck's father worked for NASA, and Peck got to witness the launch 50 years ago.
He said the moment is something he won't forget.
"We loaded up the station wagon and watched it. It was a night launch, and it was a school night, and it was just incredible," said Peck.
Now, Columbia Elementary students will carry a similar memory.
"I hope these kids seize the historical significance of this, and maybe they'll be inspired," said Peck.
For him, Apollo 17 did just that.
"It inspired me to always be fascinated by space. I hope that enthusiasm spreads," said Peck.
Right now, if the weather holds out, the Artemis I launch will be Monday.