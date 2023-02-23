NASA engineer helps introduce girls to her career field as advocate for more women in STEM

The Marshall Space Flight Center and NASA celebrated Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day on Thursday.
First celebrated by the National Society for Professional Engineers in 1951, the day is now honored annually in February.
The goal is to introduce young girls to the idea of becoming an engineer and the opportunities associated with it.
One of the day's strong supporters is Ashlee Bracewell, a structural test engineer for the Marshall Space Flight Center and NASA.
"When I first came here and saw all of this awesome stuff out here, I knew this was exactly where I wanted to be," said Bracewell.
Bracewell said she has been working at the center for a little more than a year and a half. Her job includes leading a team of people in planning and executing spaceflight hardware.
Even when she was a kid, Bracewell knew this was the kind of work she wanted to do.
"I was always interested in doing something bigger than myself," said Bracewell. "I never even thought I was capable of working in the spaceflight industry, but I always wanted to keep pushing myself."
According to the Society of Women Engineers, only 14% of U.S. engineers are women. Bracewell said she is trying to increase that number.
"I try to go out and do K-12 outreach as much as I can, try to give some kid that exposure that I might have not had as a young kid," she said.
Bringing more diversity to NASA and other engineering departments is a big goal for Bracewell.
"I want to see more women included in what we do," said Bracewell. "Spread the spotlight on all of this awesome stuff and continue the legacy that we started 60 years ago."