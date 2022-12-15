NASA chief engineer reflects on success of Artemis I launch

NASA completed its nearly month-long Artemis I test flight with the Dec. 11 splashdown of the Orion spacecraft off the coast of Baja California.
Getting the capsule into orbit almost a month before was the job of NASA's new mega moon rocket, the Space Launch System, or SLS.
One of the people who literally put his signature on the SLS is Chief Engineer John Blevins. His team of rocket scientists at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville made it fly.
Now, he's sitting down with WAAY 31 Anchor Dan Schaffer for an exclusive interview about the launch and the events — good and bad — leading up to it.
Time to leap
There's a saying at NASA: Giant Leaps Start Here. The SLS is a giant leap of faith for Blevins, in the spiritual sense, and he sees divine inspiration in exploring the heavens.
Nov. 16 was just another day on the job for Blevins and the rest of the launch team at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After several disappointing launch attempts, this was another chance to finally send the overdue and over-budget SLS rocket on its long-awaited test flight.
Flying with it was the promise of future missions to land humans on the moon again and eventually on to Mars.
Blevins said the countdown went exceedingly well. There were very few hiccups in those final hours. When liftoff finally came, that's when the excitement began.
"I looked out the window, and all I could see was light. Then I saw the vehicle coming up through the windows, and that was very exciting," he said.
The person in charge of building the SLS rocket allowed himself just those few seconds to glance up from his computer monitors inside the firing room at Kennedy Space Center.
"Everything after liftoff, we had not been through before," he explained. "Even though we had simulations, it wasn't the same as seeing the light and the vehicle flying through the window. And it worked perfectly."
With more than 20 years at NASA, Blevins has spent the last 10 years dedicated to designing and perfecting the SLS. He's quick to credit the entire team at NASA and Marshall Space Flight Center for their efforts.
"I didn't write a single line of code. But the software worked. There were a lot of engineers that I get to represent, and I'm proud of each and every one of them," he said.
No one can question the results, but if he had to grade this test?
"Oh, A-plus on this one. It really did perform," he said. "I've been quoted as saying that we hit a mosquito from a hundred yards with a new rifle. Yesterday, one of my engineers walked up to me and corrected me. He grabbed me, and he said, 'Hey, listen. It was from a thousand yards that we took that mosquito out.'"
Taking a data-driven risk
Blevins attributes this mission's success to what he calls "learning the machine." That means extensive pre-launch testing, simulations, green runs and wet dress rehearsals. Learning from and leaning on that lesson from Apollo and shuttle programs, and relying on heritage equipment — those refurbished RS-25 engines and solid rocket boosters.
Still, much of the rocket was new and untested under real out-of-this world conditions. And, as WAAY 31 has reported, there were some bumps along that path to a perfect launch — namely, hurricanes and hydrogen leaks.
Blevins was part of the team that made the decision to leave the rocket on the launch pad during what would become Hurricane Nicole. He said NASA relied on the best information they had at the time.
Once the cyclone intensified, there was not enough time to roll it back to the safety of the Vehicle Assembly Building, and doing that would violate the established wind criteria for an exposed SLS rocket.
Leaving SLS on the pad left them with a greater margin of wind mitigation. To the rest of us, leaving a $4 billion rocket on the pad to weather a landfalling hurricane seemed foolish. But Blevins was confident in the strength of their rocket.
"For the outside public, it looked very stressful. And certainly, we didn't want to sit through a hurricane. That wasn't the intent when we rolled out. But once that disturbance got worse, that was the decision that was data-driven (and) was the best decision to make," he said.
In the final minutes before lift-off, during the T-10 minute hold, there was another risky move. Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, with Blevins' approval, made the decision to send the team's Red Crew to the launch pad to fix a fuel leak, just feet away from the fully fueled rocket.
Two technicians and a safety officer drove out to launch pad 39-B to torque some nuts on a connection that had sprung a hydrogen leak. It paid off.
"The results ended up well, and the team did a great job," Blevins said. He's yet to meet the team members, "but I'd sure like to on my next trip up. I'll be going back soon."
For all the roar of the world's most powerful rocket shattering the still of that early November morning, there was another sound that brought even more pride to Blevins and his team.
It rose up from the beaches, the rest stops, the sides of the roads in and around the Kennedy Space Center, the press corps assembled near the VAB and homes all around the country.
Cheering.
"Hearing the people cheering. That was great," Blevins said with a smile. "I'm glad the country still does these missions, to measure us, to stretch us, to expand upon technology that we currently know. To go further."
Lessons learned
On Christmas Eve in 1968, the crew of Apollo 8 read a special message to the people of the world. They quoted the book of Genesis: "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth... and God saw that it was good."
Blevins is a man of strong faith. He believes God led him to a career with NASA. He keeps two lessons from Proverbs close to his heart: "Buy the truth and do not sell it," and "Though it cost all you have, gain wisdom and understanding."
"I felt like that was speaking to me, that NASA is where we gain wisdom and understanding. And that's really valuable," he said. "I'm glad to be part of an organization that spends effort to do that for all of mankind."
With the success of Artemis I, work is moving ahead faster for future missions. Blevins said over the last 10 years, NASA had to "build the system to build the Space Launch System."
Now, with that expensive infrastructure in place, building rockets will get a lot more efficient, and launches will happen a lot more frequently.
In fact, parts for Artemis II are already at Kennedy Space Center, and components for missions as far out as Artemis IV are now in production.