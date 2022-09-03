NASA calls off second attempt to launch Artemis I

Launch teams at Kennedy Space Center in Florida scrubbed today’s scheduled liftoff of NASA’s new mega moon rocket, the SLS and Orion spacecraft.
A hydrogen leak was discovered during the initial minutes of filling the tank this morning. Ground support technicians tried to fix the problem, but were unable to do so in time to meet the launch window of 2:17-4:17 pm.
The leak was discovered on a quick disconnect coming into the rocket from the hydrogen feeder line.
Saturday afternoon’s planned launch was the second try to launch the rocket on its maiden voyage into space. A first attempt Monday morning was scrubbed when a faulty temperature sensor gave a false reading during what’s called a bleed kickstart procedure. That is a critical chill-down of the RS-25 engines to prime them for the -425 degree liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen that will fuel them at liftoff.
Artemis I will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence on the Moon for decades to come. The program includes ambitious lunar outposts and plans for sending humans to Mars by 2040.
Another launch opportunity is available on Monday evening.
