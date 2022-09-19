NASA astronaut on the International Space Station speaks to kids at Space Camp in Huntsville

NASA astronaut and U.S. Space Camp alum Bob Hines is providing hope to kids all the way from space — on the International Space Station, in fact.
Hines spoke Monday to a group of students attending Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students, or SCIVIS.
Kids sat in the Discovery Theatre, where they were able to ask Hines questions through a virtual link.
Hines and the campers discussed many different things, including what it's like in space, his favorite things to do and what the future looks like for children who may have some disabilities but still desire to become astronauts.
One SCIVIS camper who asked Hines a few questions is 13-year-old Drew Moorman.
Moorman said he's always been a space fanatic, and he's always wanted to be an astronaut.
However, Moorman explained, he became blind after a having a stomach bug some years back. He knew that, in order to become an astronaut, he had to have 20/20 vision.
After speaking with Hines, Moorman has a brand-new perspective. He learned NASA is constantly working on new and innovative ways to involve all children, no matter their ability, in space.
"That opened me up a bit when he said that. That really opened me up, because at that point, I was like, OK," said Moorman. "Chances are, I'm never going to space, because you have to have 20/20 vision in each eye. Well, that's the requirement now. In fact, I think there's never been an astronaut that hasn't had 20/20 vision."
When Moorman was asked if he is hopeful for the future after speaking with Hines, he simply said, "I am."