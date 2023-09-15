NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, far left, and Russian Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, members of the International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 70-71 main crew, walk to report to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos during the pre-launch preparations in the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 15.