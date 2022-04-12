Narcotics teams are cracking down on meth use

Narcotics teams across the state are cracking down on meth use.
In a 24-hour period from April 6th to April 7th, teams in Lawrence County, Morgan County, and the City of Madison seized multiple pounds of meth on completely unrelated calls.
"All narcotics, but especially meth, not only destroys a life, it destroys a family, it destroys that street, that neighborhood, and then ultimately a community," says Mike Swafford, the public information officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office trying to limit the destruction from meth, but it is difficult when the drug is so prevalent in the community.
"Meth is by far the number one thing that we'll see," says Swafford.
The sheriff's office seized six pounds of meth at a traffic stop in Priceville last Thursday.
"Sadly, it still shows us that the demand is there and people continue to try to fill that demand," explains Swafford.
Morgan County isn't alone in this problem. The Lawrence County Sheriff's office arrested three people for trafficking meth the very same day. The day before, the Madison Police Department recovered four pounds of meth.
But these unrelated arrests don't necessarily mean there are more drugs on the streets.
"The meth is the same, it's been there. But it's our partnership with other agencies, our ability to connect more dots, that allows us to get more of it off the street," says Swafford.
Agencies are working together to find small leads in the bigger distribution network.
"Each drug bust, each drug case starts with a simple traffic stop somewhere. And it's from that one individual conversation with that one deputy or narcotics agent that then becomes the first piece of a larger puzzle," says Swafford.
He says the piece that often gets lost during these drug busts is the lives that are ruined with drugs, especially meth. Swafford wants people to remember that as they are cleaning the streets, they are mainly trying to prevent a family or a community from being destroyed by this powerful drug.