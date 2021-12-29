Nancy Worley, former Alabama Secretary of State and ex-chair of state Democratic Party, has died

A Madison County native who once led Alabama's Democratic Party and served as Alabama Secretary of State has died.
The ABC station in Montgomery confirmed Nancy Worley died Wednesday. She was 70.
Worley had spent several weeks on life support in a hospital in Montgomery prior to her death.
In addition to being party chairwoman from 2013–2019, Worley served as president of the Alabama Education Association. She was a teacher in Decatur for 25 years and won Alabama's Teacher of the Year award twice during that time.