Nancy Worley, former Alabama Secretary of State and ex-chair of state Democratic Party, has died

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&