NAACP aligns with the Don't Mess With Madison PAC ahead of Madison special election

The special election to change Madison city's form of government is less than a week away.
And members of the Alabama NAACP held a press conference Wednesday morning announcing they are aligning with the Don't Mess With Madison PAC against the city manager form of government. The president of the NAACP state conference and Limestone and Madison Co. chapter members spoke and all had relatively the same message: This change could take away votes from thousands in minority and low-income groups.
Wilbert Woodruff, with the Limestone Co. NAACP, said this impacts his county, also, given that parts of Madison are in Limestone County.
"We stand with them because a great deal of the population of that district of Madison city would be disenfranchised if the city goes to this management system," Woodruff said.
The 2nd vice president of the Limestone Co. NAACP, Hanu Karlapalem, even compared the city manager government to an autocracy.
"The special interest groups, mayor and council members are laying the path to dictatorship and oligarchy in our city," Karlapalem said.
If the city manager position is voted in favor by the citizens of Madison, the city will go from having seven districts to six. Members of the opposing group, Madison Forward, who are pushing for the city manager form of government, say if this passes, the city will redistrict. However, each community will still be represented by its respective councilmember. Madison Forward co-chair James Ross explained how voters would still have their voice, just as they do now.
"In this particular instance, you know, we're going to redistrict anyways, but we would move to six districts, the mayor would be elected at large, and the mayor would be the president of the City Council, a voting member and the mayor working with and collaboratively with the City Council will set all vision direction," Ross said.
Marc Jacobson, a member of Madison Forward, said he disagrees with the idea that anyone, especially minorities, will lose their voice, and the city has to redistrict anyways because of the 2020 census. Terri Johnson, another representative of Madison Forward, said their goal is in no way to disenfranchise voters but to bring responsive, efficient and accountable government to Madison.
The special election is May 9. Poll in the city of Madison will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
