Mystery solved! Canadian car found sunk in Lauderdale County stolen in Huntsville 20 years ago!

Earlier this week, WAAY 31 told you about dive crews pulling a car from Second Creek in Lauderdale County. The car had license plate tags from New Brunswick, Canada, that had expired in 2002.
YouTube content creators Chaos Divers came upon the car on Sunday while searching for a missing man. (Read more HERE)
The story made its way to Canada, and a journalist at the CBC put it on television there Wednesday. (You can read it HERE)
And who should happen to see the story? The car’s former owner, of course!
WAAY 31 has learned she immediately contacted authorities, telling them she was working in Huntsville in the early 2000s when her car was stolen.
There was nothing of particular value inside, she said. She filed an insurance claim, but after moving back to Canada 18 years ago never expected to recover the car.
Until this week.
Pretty cool, eh?