Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.1 feet on 03/30/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mystery solved! Canadian car found sunk in Lauderdale County stolen 20 years ago!

  • Updated
  • 0
car found in river

Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

Earlier this week, WAAY 31 told you about dive crews pulling a car from Second Creek in Lauderdale County. The car had license plate tags from New Brunswick, Canada, that had expired in 2002.

YouTube content creators Chaos Divers came upon the car on Sunday while searching for a missing man. (Read more HERE)

The story made its way to Canada, and a journalist at the CBC put it on television there Wednesday. (You can read it HERE)

And who should happen to see the story? The car’s former owner, of course!

WAAY 31 has learned she immediately contacted the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via Facebook, telling them she was living and working in the Paint Rock Valley area in the early 2000s when her car was stolen.

There was nothing of particular value inside, she said. She filed an insurance claim, but after moving back to Canada 18 years ago never expected to recover the car.

Until this week.

Pretty cool, eh?

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

