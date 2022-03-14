 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Muscle Shoals singer Cadence Baker wows Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’

  • Updated
  • 0

See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: http://www.americanidol.com

Like American Idol on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol

Follow American Idol on Twitter: https://twitter.com/americanidol

Follow American Idol on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americanidol/

You’re going to be seeing a lot more of Muscle Shoals teen Cadence Baker on “American Idol” based on the judges’ reaction to her performance.

Cadence wowed Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with her take on “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston.

“That was awesome, awesome, awesome,” is how Bryan described the performance.

Richie and Perry agreed and also voted to send Cadence to the next round of auditions – after they all gave her a standing ovation.

Watch Cadence’s full performance in the video above, and learn more about her HERE

You can watch new episodes of "American Idol" and track Cadence's progress at 7 p.m. Sundays on WAAY 31.

Cadence Baker on American Idol

Cadence Baker and her father, Shane Baker, during Cadence's audition for "American Idol." Photo courtesy Eric McCandless/ABC

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you