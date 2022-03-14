Muscle Shoals singer Cadence Baker wows Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’

You’re going to be seeing a lot more of Muscle Shoals teen Cadence Baker on “American Idol” based on the judges’ reaction to her performance.
Cadence wowed Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with her take on “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston.
“That was awesome, awesome, awesome,” is how Bryan described the performance.
Richie and Perry agreed and also voted to send Cadence to the next round of auditions – after they all gave her a standing ovation.
Watch Cadence’s full performance in the video above, and learn more about her HERE
You can watch new episodes of "American Idol" and track Cadence's progress at 7 p.m. Sundays on WAAY 31.