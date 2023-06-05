Muscle Shoals Sailing Club holds sailing classes

If you’re looking for something different on the Tennessee River this summer, many are trying out sailing.
Established in the early ‘60s, the Muscle Shoals Sailing Club in Lauderdale County is holding educational and safety classes for small and large sailboats. The first weekend class finished up on the water near Center Star Sunday, but the next seminar is the weekend of June 10 and 11.
Knowing the basic sailing techniques can be the difference between a great experience or big trouble out on the water.
“Maybe they just want to check that off the bucket list...So, we expose people to the curriculum developed by U.S. Sailing,” said Commodore Russ Brown of the Muscle Shoals Sailing Club.
“Basic principles are the same. You got the sail and it's aerodynamic, and it acts like the wing of an airplane. Then, you have your centerboard that keeps you from going sideways when you're going into the wind so the principles are the same no matter what kind of boat you're sailing,” said Tommy Glenn, a Muscle Shoals Sailing Club member since 1972.
No boat is required. Classes include how to right a boat if capsized and basic operation of a sailboat. There is a small fee for classes and you can find more information on the 2023 Sailing Seminar here.