Muscle Shoals Municipal Court offers amnesty program for people with outstanding tickets or warrants

A Shoals court is offering a chance for people who have outstanding tickets or warrants to take care of them in their amnesty program.
Muscle Shoals Municipal Court Amnesty Program started Tuesday and continues through July 12.
Hundreds of cases are filling up shelves at City Hall.
Here is your chance to take care of outstanding cases without having to go to jail.
It's as simple as calling the Muscle Shoals City Court Clerk and making arrangements.
“All you have to do is show up at Muscle Shoals Municipal Court, talk to the magistrate and court clerk, they will make the necessary arrangements if it's a case that has not been adjudicated. You will be given a date to come back and see the judge. At that point and time, we can resolve the situation,” said Muscle Shoals City Court Judge Bill Marthaler.
It's important to note only individuals who have outstanding warrants or failure to pay their fines or attend court are eligible for this program.