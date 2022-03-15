Muscle Shoals man indicted for capital murder committed August 2021

A 23-year-old from Muscle Shoals has been indicted on a capital murder charge in connection to an August 2021 killing.
A Colbert County grand jury found Laventrice Deshaw Johnson shot Jerry Ricks, 42, of Sheffield, last August in a car.
Ricks was found dead last August, slumped over in the passenger seat of a car. Investigators found two bullet holes in the windshield of the car. They believe one of the bullets hit Ricks in the head.
Johnson is scheduled for an arraignment hearing April 26 at 9:00 a.m.