Muscle Shoals hits 100 degrees

At least one North Alabama city is starting summer off with triple digits.
Muscle Shoals hit 100 degrees this afternoon, according to WAAY 31 Meteorologist Rob Elvington.
The head index hit 106 degrees.
Summer officially started Tuesday, and the hot weather will be here all week.
