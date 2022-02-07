Muscle Shoals High School students honor classmate Harley Scruggs

Muscle Shoals High School is making plans to honor the memory of 15-year-old Harley Scruggs after her death in a car crash over the weekend.
Two others were injured in the wreck. A family member said Nicolae Scruggs, Harley's brother, underwent a fifth surgery Monday. He had multiple broken bones following the wreck.
Kailey Whitehurst should be coming home in the coming days. Both are Muscle Shoals High School students.
On Monday, counselors were on site for grieving students. There was also a table set up for students who wanted to write messages to the family.
"Those things are often the only thing that keeps these families going, so being able to read these notes and know these students were and are loved and will be missed," said Misty Reid, mental health coordinator for Muscle Shoals City Schools. "I think it will mean a whole lot to her parents."
Muscle Shoals High School students jotted down memories, prayers and other notes for the Scruggs family to hold onto.
"It's important to give the students an opportunity come together in solidarity in a time like this," said Reid.
Teacher, classmates and staff all found ways to grieve the 15-year-old student.
"For a teacher, there's an empty desk in their classrooms," said Reid.
Scruggs was known as a girl who always wore a smile. The community is facing shock, angst and sadness that she's no longer here to walk the halls.
"Often, when there's a tragic situation like this, a tragic loss, the body's first reaction to grieve is freezing up, a feeling of numbness, much of like when a person is in shock," said Reid.
For the next two days, Reid said, it's crucial to give students a space to grieve.
"Riverband, The Healing Place — everyone springs into action when there's tragedy like this," said Reid.
Tuesday may be an even harder day.
"A lot of the students who are probably impacted probably aren't here today, so should they return tomorrow. They're going to need that support," said Reid. "The Healing Place will be here first thing in the morning at 8 o'clock to support any students' needs."
But Reid said if there's one thing that makes this community special, it's their ability to come together in a moment like this.
"It's incredibly tight. I've never seen anything like it," said Reid.
To help with funeral costs and hospital payments, click here.
All Muscle Shoals city schools will be taking donations on Tuesday and wearing blue, Scruggs' favorite color.