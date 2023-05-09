 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Muscle Shoals High School student arrested after alleged threats against school, friends

  • Updated
  • 0
ARREST WEB IMAGE.jpg

A Muscle Shoals High School student was arrested Tuesday in connection with alleged threats against the school and his friends.

The juvenile’s “threatening comments were apparently made to other students over the past several weeks but just reported (Tuesday),” according to a note to parents from Dr. Chad Holden, superintendent of the Muscle Shoals City School System.

The student, whose name has not been released, was questioned by administrators. He was arrested after the Muscle Shoals Police Department and juvenile authorities were contacted, Holden said.

“At no time today was there an active threat to the safety of students and staff at Muscle Shoals High School, and no lockdown occurred. However, the nature of the threatening comments about violence toward students and the school were concerning enough to involve juvenile authorities,” Holden said in the letter.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you