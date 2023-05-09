Muscle Shoals High School student arrested after alleged threats against school, friends

A Muscle Shoals High School student was arrested Tuesday in connection with alleged threats against the school and his friends.
The juvenile’s “threatening comments were apparently made to other students over the past several weeks but just reported (Tuesday),” according to a note to parents from Dr. Chad Holden, superintendent of the Muscle Shoals City School System.
The student, whose name has not been released, was questioned by administrators. He was arrested after the Muscle Shoals Police Department and juvenile authorities were contacted, Holden said.
“At no time today was there an active threat to the safety of students and staff at Muscle Shoals High School, and no lockdown occurred. However, the nature of the threatening comments about violence toward students and the school were concerning enough to involve juvenile authorities,” Holden said in the letter.