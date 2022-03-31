Muscle Shoals elementary school student detained by police after being found with gun in classroom

Muscle Shoals City School leaders say things are now back to normal after placing a student brought a gun to McBride Elementary School, forcing a system-wide lockdown.
Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden says school leaders and the schools resource officer learned the student might have a gun just before 8 a.m., and began searching for them.
They say the student was already in a classroom when they - and police officers - found and detained them.
School leaders say other students saw the gun and reported it.
Holden says all other Muscle Shoals City Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but are back to normal operations.
Muscle Shoals Police are now interviewing that student about where they got the gun, and why they brought it to school.
Here's Holden's full statement:
On Thursday, March 31, 2022, at approximately 7:56 a.m., a School Resource Officer became aware of a possible juvenile student at McBride Elementary with a firearm.
Both McBride and Muscle Shoals Middle School were immediately placed under a Code Red Lockdown.
Out of abundance of caution, Muscle Shoals High School and Muscle Shoals Career Academy were both placed under a Code Yellow Lockdown to heighten their awareness of the situation since they were within walking distance.
The School Resource Officer and administrators immediately began a search for the student and became supported by patrol officers, detectives, and command staff within minutes.
Shortly thereafter, the juvenile was located in a classroom and detained without incident.
He was found to be in possession of a handgun and taken to the Muscle Shoals Police Department for interviews with police, his parents, and juvenile authorities.
All Muscle Shoals City Schools have since returned to normal operations.
We appreciate the quick and professional response of the SRO, the Muscle Shoals Police Department, and all school personnel.
We also appreciate the heroic act of the students who reported seeing the weapon on campus.
If you see something, say something! These students did that today.
We also appreciate the public’s understanding of our top priority in situations like these of keeping students and staff safe.
While notification of the public is extremely important, we are only able to do that when we know the situation is diffused and everyone is safe. Circumstances like these are stressful on all involved to say the least, but our first priority is always protecting our children and staff in our schools.