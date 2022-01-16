Muscle Shoals City Schools remote learning extended

Reports of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases among students and staff have continued at a steady pace throughout the weekend, Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden said.
As a result, Muscle Shoals City Schools will continue with remote learning through Friday, January 21, 2022. In-person classes will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022, according to Holden.
"Upon return, it is highly recommended and preferred that students and staff wear the best fitting mask available to them until this COVID surge subsides," Holden said, adding the community transmission rate remains high.
Holden says reported symptoms continue to be mild but the virus, nonetheless, would prevent a large number of students and staff from attending school in-person this week.
School officials have monitored the situation closely, Holden says. "This is the safest course of action to take at this time."
MSCS students and parents will be hearing from the school and their teachers regarding expectations for remote learning during this period of time.
Faculty and staff will be at school working and providing instruction from their classrooms Tuesday through Friday as students learn from home.
"Parental support will be necessary to ensure learning continues in the remote format," Holden says.
"While we believe in-person learning is most ideal, high absenteeism among students and staff have negatively impacted the ability for our schools to run efficiently in-person, Holden said. "Our hope is that the extended period of separation will increase our chances of less interruptions going forward. We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and flexibility."