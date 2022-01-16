Muscle Shoals City Schools remote learning extended

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Tonight...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and snow, in combination with
cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on
a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and
overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are
especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult
local media outlets or your Department of Transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice. Allow extra time to reach your
destination.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Muscle Shoals City Schools remote learning extended

  • Updated
  • 0
Muscle Shoals City schools extending remote learning

Muscle Shoals City Schools

Reports of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases among students and staff have continued at a steady pace throughout the weekend, Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden said.

As a result, Muscle Shoals City Schools will continue with remote learning through Friday, January 21, 2022. In-person classes will resume on Monday, January 24, 2022, according to Holden.

"Upon return, it is highly recommended and preferred that students and staff wear the best fitting mask available to them until this COVID surge subsides," Holden said, adding the community transmission rate remains high.

Holden says reported symptoms continue to be mild but the virus, nonetheless, would prevent a large number of students and staff from attending school in-person this week.

School officials have monitored the situation closely, Holden says. "This is the safest course of action to take at this time."

MSCS students and parents will be hearing from the school and their teachers regarding expectations for remote learning during this period of time.

Faculty and staff will be at school working and providing instruction from their classrooms Tuesday through Friday as students learn from home.

"Parental support will be necessary to ensure learning continues in the remote format," Holden says.

"While we believe in-person learning is most ideal, high absenteeism among students and staff have negatively impacted the ability for our schools to run efficiently in-person, Holden said. "Our hope is that the extended period of separation will increase our chances of less interruptions going forward. We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and flexibility."

