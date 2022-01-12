Muscle Shoals City Schools moving to remote learning Friday due to staff shortages, absenteeism

The Muscle Shoals City School System is having all students move to remote learning on Friday.
See his full announcement below:
Dear MSCS families,
On Friday, January 14, 2022, all schools in the Muscle Shoals City Schools will transition to remote learning due primarily to staff shortages and high absenteeism that have negatively impacted the ability of our schools to operate efficiently for in-person learning. MSCS will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18, following the Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday.
Obviously, the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 and other typical illnesses for the time of year is also a factor. As we approach a long weekend, the transition to remote learning on Friday will provide our students and staff four days of separation to slow the spread of the virus and allow those who are currently sick time to recover.
On Thursday, teachers will communicate expectations for learning on Friday and distribute any resources students will need for their remote assignments. Principals will communicate plans for picking up resources for those who are currently sick and/or isolating at home.
We have monitored the situation closely throughout the week and feel that this is the safest course of action to take at this time. It will also provide necessary relief to the enormous staffing challenges that our schools are facing right now. As with all cases of suspected or confirmed COVID-19, we are following guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and working to communicate openly.
With the intent of promoting separation among students and staff, all MSCS faculty and staff members may also work from home on Friday. If a teacher needs to work from his/her classroom, they are welcome to do so.
Remote learning may require, but is not limited to, live or recorded class sessions and completing assigned activities as grades may be taken. Enrichment activities may also be assigned to support student learning and keep students engaged academically. Parents, please make sure your child is checking email and/or logging into the respective learning platforms.
Please notify your school nurse or lead nurse Kelley Word immediately should you have a confirmed case of COVID-19. You may also use this notification form to communicate a diagnosis or exposure. As always, we appreciate everyone's cooperation, flexibility, and understanding.