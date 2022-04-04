 Skip to main content
Muscle Shoals' Cadence Baker advances to Top 24 on 'American Idol'

  • Updated
  • 0
Cadence Baker Top 24

Cadence Baker from the April 4, 2022, episode of "American Idol." (Screen grab from the "American Idol" YouTube channel)

Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals has made it to the Top 24 on "American Idol."

The news was revealed on Monday night's show.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan told Baker it's time for her to act like the star she is when she takes the stage. See more in the video below.

Follow her journey on "American Idol" at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday nights on WAAY 31, and stick with us for more information about how you can cheer her on!

Cadence Baker wants to step out of her family's famous musical lineage but did the pressure get in the way of Cadence making it to the Top 24?

AMERICAN IDOL, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns on ABC.

American Idol 2022

Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest continues as host of the beloved series, for the historic 20th season.

