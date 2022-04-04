Muscle Shoals' Cadence Baker advances to Top 24 on 'American Idol'

Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals has made it to the Top 24 on "American Idol."
The news was revealed on Monday night's show.
Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan told Baker it's time for her to act like the star she is when she takes the stage. See more in the video below.
Follow her journey on "American Idol" at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday nights on WAAY 31, and stick with us for more information about how you can cheer her on!
