Muscle Shoals business collecting donations for tornado victims

Donations continue to pour in from all over the world for tornado victims, including from right here in North Alabama.
For Hang-That-Twang Owner Johnny Holland he says he's using his trailer that usually carries music equipment to collect donations for the next few days.
Holland started on Monday.
"It really weighs on my heart to help people because we had a lot of people come in and help us," Owner/Founder of Hang-that-Twang Johnny Holland said.
That was in 2019, when Holland says he nearly lost his home because of a tornado.
His was also running his business on the same property at the time.
So, Holland says when he heard about the devastation in Kentucky and several other states, he knew he wanted to help.
"I want to help them regain hope and strength and maybe get back on their feet in any way that we possibly can here in The Shoals area," Holland said.
The goal is to get the trailer full of donations over the next couple days before heading to Mayfield, KY on Thursday.
"Until we're loaded it up and completely full, I am not going to leave here until I get it filled up," Holland said. "Hopefully The Shoals is going to bring it and we are going to show them we have soul."
Holland is collecting donations from 12-8 at the intersection of Highway 43 and 72 in Tuscumbia.
He's doing that from now until they're able to fill the trailer.
"Just about any and everything you could think that you would need if you were to lose your home, power, water and all of that," Holland said is what Hang-That-Twang will be collecting.
So far Holland says some people have donated some gift cards and water.
He hopes those donations will continue to pour in.
While Waay 31 was there Monday, Trigg Ganon and his brother Tripp Ganon dropped off some clothes, adding they hope it puts a smile on someone's face.
Holland says other local businesses have stepped up offering to donate.
He says if you have a large load, they'll come and get it for you.
Holland says the goal is to have this full trailer on the road to Kentucky by Thursday morning.
"Even if they never get personally involved with us as we drop these items, to know that they know somebody out there cares about them. That means more than anything," Holland said.
Holland said he is considering collecting donations for other hard hit areas as well, but that hasn't been decided yet.